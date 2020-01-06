A final pretrial for Jacob D. Tisue, of McFarland, is rescheduled for Friday, Feb. 21, at 10:15 a.m. at the Dane County Courthouse.
The final pretrial was originally scheduled for Friday, Jan. 3, but moved after the counsel advised the court Tisue had not received or reviewed all motions for discovery.
Jury selection is scheduled for Monday, April 20, and a jury trial is scheduled for Wednesday, April 22.
Tisue was arrested Aug. 29 and is charged with 12 class D felony counts of possession of child pornography.
The class D felony in Wisconsin is punishable by up to 25 years in a state prison, a maximum fine of $100,000 or both imprisonment and a fine.
McFarland Police Department officers first made contact with Tisue at Madison School and Community Recreation where he was the executive director and arrested him.
A criminal complaint stated that an investigation into Tisue’s emails found 12 distinct images of child pornography along with 48 other distinct images of child erotica.
On Sept. 3, he was released on bail set at $500 per case.
Tisue entered a not guilty plea Oct. 29.
