Thursday, Aug. 1
Shared Table Community Meal, McFarland Lutheran Church, 5:15-6:15 p.m., free and nutritious meal for local residents, all are welcome
Family fun night, Arnold Larson Park, 6:30-8 p.m., enjoy ice cream and games, proceeds benefit McFarland Youth Center
Friday, Aug. 2
August afternoon movie, E.D. Locke Public Library, 2 p.m.-3:30 p.m., library will be playing “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”
Monday, Aug. 5
Food pantry open, 5404 Anthony St., 3-6 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 6
Preschool storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., no registration required, free
Lego/Duplo workshop, E.D. Locke Public Library, 10 a.m.
Summer family concert, E.D. Locke Public Library in the Discovery Garden Park, 6 p.m., enjoy live music from the Madtown Mannish Boys, a Madison-based blues band, ice cream, face painting and outdoor games
Wednesday, Aug. 7
Baby & me storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., siblings are welcome to join as well, no registration required, free
Mystery book discussion, E.D. Locke Public Library, 6:30 p.m., group will discuss “August Snow” by Stephan Jones
Thursday, Aug. 8
Shared Table Community Meal, McFarland Lutheran Church, 5:15-6:15 p.m., free and nutritious meal for local residents, all are welcome
Family fun night, Arnold Larson Park, 6:30-8 p.m., enjoy ice cream and games, proceeds benefit McFarland Youth Center
Friday, Aug. 9
August afternoon movie, E.D. Locke Public Library, 2-3:30 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 12
Food pantry open, 5404 Anthony St., 3-6 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug 13.
Lego/Duplo workshop, E.D. Locke Public Library, 10 a.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 14
Project Home drywall class, E.D. Locke Public Library, 6:30 p.m.
Evening on the land, Don and Carole Schmidt’s Oak Grove Farm, 4544 Dons Road, Madison, enjoy picturesque setting of Oak Grove Farm prairie, walk on trails and purchase food from SoHo, Fast N Fresh, Chocolate Shoppe and Karbon4 Brewing food carts
Thursday, Aug. 15
Shared Table Community Meal, McFarland Lutheran Church, 5:15-6:15 p.m., free and nutritious meal for local residents, all are welcome
Friday, Aug. 16
Senior Summer Bash, 2 p.m., McFarland Municipal Center, 5915 Milwaukee St., join McFarland Senior Outreach for root beer floats, music and fun to celebrate summer
August afternoon movie, E.D. Locke Public Library, 2-3:30 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 19
Food pantry open, 5404 Anthony St., 3-6 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 20
Lego/Duplo workshop, E.D. Locke Public Library, 10 a.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 21
Food Cart Frenzy, Arnold Larson Park, 5-7 p.m.
{p class=”BodyA”}Historic McFarland walking tour, E.D. Locke Public Library, 6:30 p.m., local historian Ron Larson will give a one-hour walking tour of downtown McFarland starting and ending at the library, register online at www.mcfarlandlibrary.org
{p class=”BodyA”}Thursday, Aug. 22
Shared Table Community Meal, McFarland Lutheran Church, 5:15-6:15 p.m., free and nutritious meal for local residents, all are welcome
Friday, Aug. 23
August afternoon movie, E.D. Locke Public Library, 2-3:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 27
Lego/Duplo workshop, E.D. Locke Public Library, 10 a.m.
British TV Shows presentation, E.D. Locke Public Library, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 28
{p class=”BodyA”}Historic McFarland walking tour, E.D. Locke Public Library, 6:30 p.m., local historian Ron Larson will give a one-hour walking tour of downtown McFarland starting and ending at the library, register online at www.mcfarlandlibrary.org
Thursday, Aug. 29
Shared Table Community Meal, McFarland Lutheran Church, 5:15-6:15 p.m., free and nutritious meal for local residents, all are welcome
Friday, Aug. 30
Knitting and crocheting meetup, E.D. Locke Public Library, 1 p.m.
