McFarland Communications and Technology will present a candidate forum featuring the residents running for the McFarland Village Board in the April 7 election.
The forum will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at the McFarland Municipal Center.
Four candidates will seek three spots on the McFarland Village Board. They are Justin Rupert, Alyssa Charlesworth, Carolyn Clow and Michael Flaherty. Each spot is a two-year term.
Audience members will have the opportunity to submit questions to the candidates.
The forum can also be viewed live on YouTube, Charter channel 982 and TDS channel 1009.
