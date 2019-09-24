As the swimming season winds down, village officials are looking for ways to protect swimmers from blue-green algae and E. coli.
McFarland officials are considering testing McDaniel Park for blue-green algae, or cyanobacteria, and E. coli contamination beginning in 2020. Village officials will take a further look into the issue during the coming winter months.
Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources Committee members were supportive of testing water quality at McDaniel Park after receiving an inquiry from a resident to public works director Jim Hessling before the Aug. 15 meeting.
McDaniel Park is listed as the only park with a swimming area on the village’s website, but Babcock County Park and Jaeger Park are also access points to waterways. Legion Memorial and Lewis Park and Marsh Woods Park sit on Mud Lake.
“It’s a fair assessment that if we have an area we call a beach, we already have that responsibility,” committee Chairman and Trustee Dan Kolk said at the meeting. “I think people are making the assumption that we have safe beach access, but we just don’t know that.”
Kolk said the testing only deciphers the water quality of one area, not the whole body of water.
“It’s a wade out area because of the substrate,” he said.
He added that more modifications could make it a better beach for swimming.
Microbiologist Jennifer Braun tests bodies of water in Dane County for Public Health Madison and Dane County (PHMDC).
“Bacteria and anything else that can be in the water, you can’t see it,” she said.
Beachgoers could see blue-green algae blooms, but only way to judge the quality of the water is to test it.
PHMDC tests about 20 beaches throughout Dane County once each week from Memorial Day to Labor Day. They can test the water more often or for a longer duration if requested.
According to a beach monitoring quote, services would total about $700 per year, which village officials said could be factored into the budget. Beach signage would need to be purchased and installed and the open or closed status of the beach would be posted on the PHMDC website.
The E. coli test takes about 18 hours to produce a result. The water sample is taken back to the lab where an agent is mixed with the sample that reacts with bacteria. Results typically show up the next day. If the sample contains less than 1,000 MPN (most probable number of microorganisms) per 100 milliliters of water, the beach remains open. If the number is more than 1,000, the beach will close due to an increased risk of illness.
The blue-green algae test takes two hours to produce a result. A microbiologist takes a sample of the algae and uses a strip test to test for toxins.
“It’s similar to a pregnancy test where it has two lines that show up on this little strip,” she said.
If a beach tests positive for blue-green algae or E. coli, the organization will test samples daily until it clears up.
Braun said that these bacteria have always been in the Madison area waterways but recently became a cause for concern.
“It’s always been present,” Braun said. “The algae that caused this is a natural part of the water system in our area.”
However, rates of harmful bacteria have been increasing.
“As things have changed over time, we see more frequent large blooms that are potentially harmful because of the changing conditions in the water,” Braun said.
Numbers of species that eat algae are dwindling and nutrients in the water from fertilizers encourage bacteria growth. Bacteria can increase after a heavy rainfall as runoff flows into the waterways and areas with lots of geese can pose a greater threat for E. coli.
“After years and years of use, it takes years and years to see it significantly decrease,” she said.
As the weather cools down, bacteria growth tends to slow. Braun said that bacteria prefers temperatures close to the human body temperature, so residents should not see as high levels of bacteria in the winter months.
People and animals who come across these bacteria can suffer from gastrointestinal illness, such as upset stomach, vomiting and diarrhea. Blue-green algae can cause a skin reaction or a rash.
“Smaller children and animals can have very severe reactions very quickly and should be taken to see a medical doctor or a veterinarian,” Braun said.
