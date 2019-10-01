East Troy, the WIAA Division 3 defending state champions, came to McFarland, Tuesday, Oct. 1 in a battle for the lead in the Rock Valley Conference. What they ran into was a Spartan team full of energy and confidence as the match continued on.
The Trojans won the first set, but McFarland regrouped and took the next three to beat East Troy 3-1 in a wild exciting contest.
After dropping the first set 25-14 due to a number of unforced errors, the Spartans came alive in the second set and their play improved significantly. Avery Pennekamp and Katie Hildebrandt knocked down a number of kills after set ups by Lizzy Fortune, and libero Erin Eggers kept several rallies alive with key returns. That's the way it would be for the rest of the match as McFarland won the second set 25-17 and took a 25-23 win in a third set that included 19 ties and neither team leading by more than two points.
In the fourth set, the Spartans opened a 14-8 advantage and used a 6-2 run to lead 20-11. East Troy pulled within 23-15 but McFarland scored the final two points to win 25-15.
The Spartans take sole possession of first place in the Rock Valley Conference with a 6-0 record. East Troy fell to 5-1.
McFarland has now won 18 matches in a row and has an overall record of 21-3.
The Spartans play at Clinton Thursday Oct. 3 with the first serve scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.