After a trip to last season’s WIAA Division 3 state championship game, the McFarland High School boys soccer team has done well this year at taking on more gigantic schools.
After beating Madison Memorial, a state-ranked, Division 1 powerhouse in the Aug. 27 season opener, the Spartans went at it Aug. 29 against Sun Prairie, which reached the Division 1 state semifinal game in 2018.
The game was scoreless for the first 59 minutes before each team scored its only goal a minute apart to end the match in a 1-1 tie.
The Spartans were aggressive on offense by outshooting the Cardinals 21-13. Sun Prairie goalie Tanner Scherer made eight saves, while his counterpart, Matt Schutt for McFarland, saved two shots.
After the scoreboard stayed stuck on 0-0 for two-thirds of the contest, Spartan freshman Mason Brown scored his second goal of the season off an assist from Zach Nichols in the 59th minute. But the lead didn’t hold as Lukas Hoelzl provided the equalizer just one minute later to knot up the game 1-1.
In 2017, Sun Prairie knocked off the Spartans 2-1 at Breese Stevens Field.
McFarland returns to the pitch 5 p.m. tonight at Madison Edgewood.
