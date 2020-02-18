With a 3-foot tall blue and green stuffed dinosaur sitting across from a plush couch topped with throw pillows under warm lighting, the McFarland Police Department’s new interview room differs greatly from the traditional white-walled interrogation rooms with a desk and two chairs.
The MPD recently completed a soft interview room for witnesses of crimes and victims of traumatic incidents. The room is a partnership with the National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI).
“It was a well-received idea from the entire police department. It’s not a new idea, but it’s something we felt necessary for our police department,” Officer Joel Zietsma said. “A lot of people put the time and effort into making it work, and it was a good success.”
The Kenosha native was inspired by the soft interview room at his hometown police department, which partnered with a domestic violence victim advocacy group. He brought up the idea a year ago to Chief Craig Sherven and Lt. Brian Redman.
Zietsma contacted NAMI Dane County director Anna Moffitt. Moffitt and her friend, who works as an interior designer, were able to get the MPD all the items they needed within one month.
Department staff budgeted $2,000 for the room but will finish under budget at just $800.
MPD repurposed a table and chairs and used allocated department and K-9 funds. A kids’ table, books and toys were donated and Target contributed a $65 gift card.
Zietsma partnered with MPD Detective Michael Klementz to plan for necessary items and furniture for interviews.
“It gets used quite a bit,” Zietsma said. “The nice thing is it has so many different functions, it can be used for anything.”
NAMI is allowed to use the room as a localized space when needed. Recently, Zietsma released an intoxicated man to two responsible parties from the room. Probation and parole meetings can be coordinated in the room.
“A lot of times I get a mom that comes in who wants to talk about an incident in their life and unfortunately she’s got kids and she doesn’t have day care options for them. That’s happened more times than not,” Zietsma said.
Children can stay entertained with toys and books in the kids’ space. If needed, officers can move a shelf away from the wall to create a barrier between the interview and child.
“It’s a place where you can take victims or witnesses and interview them and get information that may be difficult to grab if you were in a stark, cold brick room with just some chairs and tables,” Zietsma said.
As of the early afternoon on Monday, Feb. 17, Zietsma said the room has “thankfully” not been used to interview a victim of a traumatic crime. When the time does come, the room will provide a greater sense of comfort to the victim.
Zietsma is putting the final touches on the room with green and purple hummingbird vinyl stickers and planning a future installation of a plaque to thank NAMI, the K-9 fund and community members for their support.
