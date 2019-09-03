Carson Eccles shot a team-low 50 and Emily Gates followed with a 51, but the McFarland High School girls golf team lost a close one Friday in the Mount Horeb dual at Norsk Golf Club.
The Spartans had 224 team strokes in the nine-hole event, only two more than the Vikings, which were led by Ellie Lombardo, who parred two holes and ended with an individual low of 45.
Eccles had some difficult holes but still carded six bogeys in her round. Gates started with an eight on the par-4 first hole, but recovered with five bogeys and a par on the par-5, ninth hole.
Other McFarland golfers included Nikkia Kohn, who had one par and one bogey and finished with a 58. Megan Gates fired a 65 and MacKenzie Rynes tallied a 72.
After Lombardo, Lilli Ryan and Emily Wallace both shot a 57 for Mount Horeb.
Spartans take 5th at Edgerton
Emily Gates came through with another good, consistent 18 holes of golf to lead the McFarland High School girls golf team to a fifth-place finish at the Aug. 28 Edgerton Invitational.
Gates parred two holes and had bogeys on nine others to finish with a team-low 96. She saved par on the par-4 fifth hole and the par-4 18th hole as she finished with a 46 on the front nine and 50 on the back nine.
Eccles had one par and three bogeys, but struggled on several other holes to end with a 112. Emily Schoeller had four bogeys to end with 114, Rynes scored a 129 and Kohn ended with a 143.
McFarland finished with 451 team strokes, eight fewer than sixth-place Beloit Turner and seven more than fourth-place Edgerton.
Janesville Craig won the event with 364, Cambridge was second with 391 and Lakeside Lutheran took third with 421.
