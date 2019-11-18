McFarland residents are invited to attend a free Thanksgiving meal at the McFarland American Legion building, 4911 Burma Road, on Thursday, Nov. 28. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., people can dine on turkey, potatoes, dessert and more.
This is the 27th year residents Mike and Karen Larson have hosted the meal. They, along with numerous volunteers, prepare all the food that will be served.
What initially began with a group of 30 diners and three turkeys has grown beyond the Larsons’ expectations. Last year, they served about 175 people with 21 turkeys along with pounds of potatoes, gravy, stuffing, corn and desserts.
People may dine in, carry out or have food delivered. Deliveries can be ordered by calling 838-3249.
Anyone interested in volunteering at the meal can also call 444-4536.
