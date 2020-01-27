The Madison Jazz Society will open its 2020 concert season with a Mardi Gras celebration and concert Sunday, Feb. 23.
The Chicago Cellar Boys with vocalist Roya Naldi will perform at the celebration that will be held from 1-4 p.m. at the Wyndham Garden Hotel, 2969 Cahill Main, Fitchburg.
“This band appeared at our January 2019 concert and got a tremendous response,” MJS President Linda Marty Schmitz said. “Our board has decided that our 2020 concerts will look at the roots of traditional jazz to emphasize the fact that MJS is one of the few Madison-based organizations promoting trad jazz. This concert is the first that will look at these roots; this band plays some tunes you haven’t heard before or rarely hear.”
Formed in 2017, the Chicago Cellar Boys is a five-piece band specializing in the jazz and hot dance music of the 1920s and 1930s. The band can be heard every Sunday at the Honky Tonk BBQ in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood. The band can be regularly seen playing for dances, parties, concerts and other events. They also are in demand on the fest circuit around the country.
Joining them again will be Naldi who is one of the few vocalists who sings in the authentic 1920s and 1930s style.
In addition to kicking off the MJS Roaring (20) Twenties, this concert will be a Mardi Gras celebration because Fat Tuesday is Feb. 25.
Tickets for the concert are $20 for MJS members; $25 for non-members, and those age 18 and younger will be admitted free. Doors open at noon. Details can be found at madisonjazz.com or by calling 850-5400.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.