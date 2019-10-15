McFarland senior Carson Eccles' dreams for a berth at the WIAA Division 1 state tournament were dashed Tuesday, Oct. 8, in the sectionals at The Oaks in Cottage Grove.
Eccles, who qualified as an individual player, shot a good round of 97, but it wasn’t good enough for her to punch her ticket to state.
Eccles parred three holes and had bogeys on six others, but two triple bogeys on the first and third holes raised her stroke count.
The state golf tournament began this week at the University Ridge Golf Course in Madison.
(0) comments
