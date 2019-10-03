Four goals in the first 24 minutes of play helped the McFarland High School boys soccer team take an easy victory, Monday Sept. 30, against visiting Rock Valley Conference opponent Whitewater.
Ethan Nichols put the Spartans ahead in the first four minutes, and Vince Seils found the back of the net off an assist from Jake Sampson in the 20th minute.
After a Whitewater own goal gave the Spartans a 3-0 lead, Zach Nichols scored on Mason Brown’s assist as McFarland led 4-1 at halftime.
Brandon Mendez added to the lead five minutes into the second half off Bryce Flemming’s assist, and then Brett Connor made it a 6-1 with an unassisted goal in the 54th minute.
About 30 minutes later, Flemming added McFarland’s final goal of the night. The Whippets added its second goal of the game with two minutes left in regulation.
Goalie Matt Schutt made three saves, and Austin Miller stopped two shots for the Spartans. McFarland outshot Whitewater 28-16 with Whippets keeper Antwan Banda making nine saves.
