It may not yet have a name, cut the soon-to-be-built elementary school in Cottage Grove has a theme.
The interior will be designed around the theme habitat, reinforcing the idea that a school should be an inviting, homey place where students feel safe. The announcement was made in the latest design and construction update released by the Monona Grove School District.
Building upon that theme, the elementary school’s three grade wings will have materials and colors that reflect three of the natural habitats found in the area: woodlands, wetlands and grasslands.
A groundbreaking for the new school is expected this spring. The first couple of months will include demolition, layout, sitework, grading and excavation. The first sign of the concrete foundation work should be in early May, official said.
A school board ad hoc committee is considering names for the school to recommend to the board. Other school facility names will also be reviewed by the committee, and changes for those could also be recommended to the board.
Select classrooms are also experimenting with furniture options for the new school.
Students in three classrooms in grades 3-5 (grades that will be enrolled in the new school) returned from winter break with new pieces of furniture, and each classroom has different styles to try. The teachers piloting the furniture have invited other staff to visit their classrooms to look at and try the furniture themselves.
There are also plans for teachers to do a half-day swap of classrooms so a variety of students can try out different styles of furniture.
The need to buy new furniture provides an excellent opportunity for students, official said. Today’s learning environments encourage student collaboration and teamwork, and the new furniture reflects that thinking.
Furniture that is bulky and difficult to move – like the desks and chairs adults may remember from their own school years – can hinder reconfiguration of the classroom to facilitate student collaboration. Lightweight furniture that can roll or move easily allows students and teachers to rearrange the learning environments easily and often.
Providing students and staff with a wide variety of options on how to use their classroom space encourages multiple forms of teaching and learning activities, officials said.
However, while flexibility is important, durability and longevity of furniture is also a top priority.
