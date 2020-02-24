The road to any state tournament in Wisconsin is never easy to travel, but McFarland junior Zach Gunderson will be finding his way to the Kohl Center to compete against the state’s top wrestlers.
The 152-pounder qualified for a state berth after finishing second in his weight class at the WIAA Division 1 sectionals Feb. 22 in Oconomowoc.
It's the first time a Monona Grove/McFarland co-op wrestler has qualified since the program first began in 2014.
Gunderson, who improved his record to 39-7, defeated Nicolas Lax of Janesville Parker in a fall at 1:27 in his first match and then pinned Justin Sanchez of Milton at 3:30.
In the first-place match, Gunderson lost to Stoughton’s Luke Melcher in a technical fall. Melcher entered the sectionals with 49 wins in 50 bouts.
Despite the defeat, Gunderson secured his spot at state with a technical fall victory over Oregon’s Seth Niday in the second wrestleback.
Doug Peterson, the co-op’s co-head coach, said Gunderson has a good shot of doing well at state.
“We aren’t going to reinvent the wheel,” Peterson said. “We are going to continue to get quality reps like all season. It’s what got him here, so we are going to stick with that.”
In the heavyweight division, Monona Grove junior Kristian Schlicht just missed getting to state after he beat Diego Nova of Delevan-Darien with a pin at 30 seconds but then lost the second-place wrestleback to Stoughton’s Griffin Empey in a 5-2 decision. Schlicht settled for third place with a victory over Garner Simmons of Oconomowoc.
In other weight classes, MGM 113-pound competitor Jason Denman lost his first-round match in a technical fall to Josh Stritesky of Lake Geneva Badger, Blare Wood at 120 pounds was pinned by Trayton Torres of Elkhorn in 1:05, and Cade Rux lost his first-round 132-pound bout to Owen Chelminail of Delevan-Darien in a fall at 1:26.
McFarland senior Connor Frasier was defeated at 182 pounds by Reid Ruth of Elkhorn in a 5-2 decision, and at 220 pounds, Guenther Switzer lost to Jordan Hergert of Milton in a 4-2 decision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.