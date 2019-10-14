Fort Atkinson turned out to be no match for the McFarland High School girls swimming team, which won 11 events and took a 133-37 Badger South Conference home victory on Tuesday, Oct. 9.
The Spartans had 1-2-3 finishes in four events.
In the 200-freestyle, Emily Landwehr was first with a time of 2:02.49 followed by second-place Mara Freeman and third-place Zosia Martinka. Emily Schoenbrodt won the 200-individual medley in 2:24.41, followed by teammate Brooklyn Ray and Laura Billman in third place.
McFarland also swept the top three places in the 500-freestyle with Sofia Alf getting the win in 5:40.81, Hadley Johnson taking second and Jess Dant grabbing third. The 100-backstroke also resulted in another 1-2-3 sweep for the Spartans as Nickels came in first in a time of 1:03.80, Abbie Harrington took second, and Landwehr was third.
McFarland took the top spots in all three relay races as Nickels, Ella Weaver, Schoenbrodt and Alf won the 200-medley in 1:59.75, followed by the team’s second quartet of Harrington, Billman, Bella Dettmers and Johnson.
The Spartans also had control of the 200-freestyle relay with Landwehr, Schoenbrodt, Ray and Dettmers getting the win in 1:46.19, followed the McFarland B team of Freeman, Chloe Dettmers, Weaver and Johnson.
In the 400-freestyle relay, McFarland’s two foursomes finished 1-2 again. Landwehr, Nickels, Johnson and Martinka made up the winning B team with a final time of 3:57.02, and an A team of Freeman, Chloe Dettmers, Ray and Alf finished second.
The Spartans also had one-two finishes in the 100-freestyle with Nickels winning the race in 57.46 and Schoenbrodt taking second. Weaver also won the 100-breaststroke in 1:11.70 with teammate Billman taking second.
Other McFarland winners included Alf in the 50-freestyle where she finished with a time of 26.98, and Freeman in the 100-butterfly with a winning time of 1:05.09.
