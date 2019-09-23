Boaters will have to slow down on Lakes Monona and Waubesa starting this week as Dane County is issuing slow, no wake orders for the lakes effective immediately.
Weekend rains dropped as much as 2 inches on the area, continuing a stretch of wet weather that began a few weeks ago. Year to date, Dane County is running more than 8 inches above normal for precipitation. Additional rains are forecast over the next seven to 10 days.
Lake flooding is not a risk at this time, but higher water levels can increase risks to piers and shorelines so the slow, no wake orders will be in effect until further notice.
The Dane County Sheriff's Office will be enforcing the slow, no wake orders.
