A McFarland High School student is being investigated for threatening videos posted to social media sites, according to information from the McFarland Police Department.
On Monday, Sept. 30, police received information that a 16-year-old McFarland resident had created a video indicating a possible threat to the McFarland High School.
The boy posted this video on two separate social media sites. The student removed the videos about 15-30 minutes after posting.
Another individual observed the video and reported it to school officials, who then advised the McFarland Police Department.
Officers viewed the video and initiated an investigation. The boy was taken into custody at the high school and interviewed by investigators.
According to a police statement, the student said he thought it would be funny to make the video and did not intend to harm anyone. While the investigation is ongoing, at this time, there is no belief that students or staff are in danger, police said.
