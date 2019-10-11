Area residents are invited to march in the annual McFarland Halloween parade on Saturday, Oct. 26, beginning at 3 p.m. After the parade, the McFarland Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) is hosting the first ever trunk-or-treat event.
Parade participants should meet at the McFarland Municipal Center, 5915 Milwaukee St., and are encouraged to dress in their Halloween costume.
Thirty-two area businesses and organizations donated items for treat bags, and the McFarland High School band will play at the event.
State Farm agent Jim Hartman has served as the parade manager since 1992.
Over the years, he said the parade has gone full circle.
“What’s exciting about the parade for me is a number of students in the high school that are in band would have marched in the parade if they lived in McFarland at the time,” Hartman said.
In case of inclement weather, treat bags will be distributed from 3-3:30 p.m. at McFarland True Value, 5210 Farwell St.
For more information, call or text Hartman at 345-4885.
The Halloween fun continues after the parade with the PTO trunk-or-treat in the McFarland True Value parking lot starting at 3:30 p.m.
The PTO and volunteers will decorate the trunks of their vehicles and hand out treats.
“We’re wanting to have some opportunities for community engagement to kind of get information about the PTO out there, and just have it be more a community thing, rather than just a small group of parents who are involved,” PTO President Michaela Voeck said.
The event is at the end of the parade, but Voeck said anyone who is interested in a safe, fun trick-or-treating experience is invited.
Six individuals have already volunteered to decorate their vehicles and hand out treats, but the PTO hopes for more volunteers. They are also accepting donations of candy or small toys.
Community members, businesses and organizations who would like to volunteer or donate should email the PTO at mcfarlandptoprez@gmail.com.
