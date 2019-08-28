A Waubesa Intermediate School fourth-grade teacher was arrested Wednesday for alleged crimes against a child.
Andrew Meeks is charged with child enticement, exposing a child to harmful material and causing mental harm to a child, according to Dane County Sheriff’s Office inmate records.
Meeks is currently being held at the Public Safety Building jail in Madison.
He has no prior offenses listed by the Wisconsin Circuit Court.
