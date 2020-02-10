Stoughton junior goalie Abby Seybold kept Onalaska from scoring in the first two periods even though her team, the Icebergs girls high school hockey co-op, had been outshot 24-9.
But things unraveled in the third period as the non-conference Hilltoppers scored four times to take a 4-1 victory Feb. 8 at Stoughton’s Mandt Arena. It was the home finale for the Icebergs, which won its only game on friendly ice over Beaver Dam Jan. 6 at the McFarland Community Ice Arena.
After an even first period with Onalaska outshooting the Icebergs 7-6, the Hilltoppers offense picked up in the second period when it carried a 17-3 advantage.
Still, Seybold turned away those offensive challenges by Onalaska, while Stoughton junior Sydney Schipper gave the Icebergs a 1-0 lead at 4:55 of the second period off an assist from Deerfield junior Hallie Hefel.
But the third period belonged to Onalaska as Kiya Bronston scored three goals and Jaden Hammes tallied another.
Seybold had 42 saves off 46 shots by the Hilltoppers. Izzy Lassa saved 15 shots for Onalaska.
The Icebergs record fell to 4-15-2 overall. The team has a 3-6-1 record in the Badger Conference.
The loss marked the final regular season home game for McFarland senior Aeryn Olson and Monona Grove senior Hannah Weber. Olson had seven goals and eight assists for 15 points. Weber had two goals and one assist for three points. Both were four-year starters.
The Icebergs end the regular season Saturday, Feb. 15, with a non-conference game at Brookfield. Faceoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m.
The WIAA girls high school hockey tournament opens Thursday, Feb. 20, with the Icebergs playing in a rematch at Onalasaka. Faceoff is set for 5 p.m.
(0) comments
