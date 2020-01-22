The final strategic planning workshop for McFarland will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at the McFarland Municipal Center. All residents are invited to attend the meeting, which includes a presentation of the plan and time for public comment.
The strategic plan reaffirms the mission, vision and values of McFarland to create goals for the betterment of residents for 2020-30.
A draft of the strategic plan can be viewed at mcfarland.wi.us/mcfarlandstrategicplan. The website has a feedback form for comments.
Residents who cannot attend the meeting can provide comments by emailing Village Administrator Matt Schuenke at matt.schuenke@mcfarland.wi.us or by calling 838-3153.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.