Max Hanson, the 6-foot-7 senior for the McFarland High School boys basketball team, had his outside shot working Friday, Dec. 20, in a Rock Valley Conference game at Whitewater.
He connected on four of the team’s six 3-point baskets and scored 18 points as the Spartans held back the Whippets 78-71.
Hanson hit three shots from the arc in the first half and led McFarland with 13 points, while the Spartans held on to a 39-38 halftime lead.
In the second half, Hanson hit another three, but junior Pete Pavelec and senior Austin Miller did most of the damage offensively. Pavelec and Miller both had 11 second-half points to lead McFarland’s offensive attack and outscore Whitewater 39-33.
Head coach Jeff Meinholdt said he tweaked up the defense in the second half after Whitewater had a very good shooting first half.
"We switched up our defenses a bit with our full-court press and an aggressive zone, and it got Whitewater out of rhythm," Meinholdt said. "We were able to push the lead to as many as 13."
Blake Kes had 15 points for the Spartans. and Jackson Werwinski contributed 14. Meinholdt also said Garrett Larson and Ethan Nichols made valuable contributions coming off the bench.
McFarland hit 10-of-16 shots from the free-throw line, while Whitewater was 7-of-12.
Carter Brown led the Whippets with 19 points, Peter Zimdars had 16, and Brock Grosinske scored 14. Whitewater hit six 3-point baskets as Grosinske, Zimdars and Brown each had two.
McFarland hosts Monona Grove on Friday, Dec. 27, in a non-conference battle between border rivals. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Evansville 60, McFarland 46
Meinholdt had nothing bad to say about the Spartans defensive work against Evansville in a Dec. 17 home conference game. Yet, failure to score points off the Blue Devils’ mistakes and missed shots proved costly in Evansville’s 60-46 win.
“We beat ourselves to be quite honest,” Meinholdt said. “Our defense was on point like it usually is, but we had a hard time converting stops or turnovers on defense into points for us in the offensive end. Our shooting percentage was around 35 percent for the game, and we are not going to win many games shooting the ball like that.”
McFarland held on to a 27-25 halftime lead, but the second half belonged to Evansville, which outscored the Spartans 35-19. Meinholdt offered kudos to the Blue Devils for coming back after trailing in the first half.
“Give Evansville credit. They got down early, but they battled back and had some great offensive possessions with some key baskets in the second half,” Meinholdt said. “Unfortunately, we didn’t have an answer for them on the offensive end.”
Werwinski led the Spartans with 13 points, Pavelec had 10, and Miller and Garrett Larson both had eight.
Evansville’s Sully Geske led all scorers with 22 points, and his teammate Seth Maag had 15 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.