Lexi Mazzara and Laura Maudlin came out the big winners for the McFarland High School girls tennis team, which tied for second place in the Thursday, Sept. 26, Rock Valley Conference tournament at UW-Whitewater.
Mazzara continued her unbeaten streak at No. 4 singles by defeating Whitewater in her first match and then winning over Kylee Houfe of Edgerton in a 6-3, 6-1 decision.
Maudlin also triumphed in the No. 3 singles bracket as she won her first match against Whitewater and then won a three-set showdown over Jessica Tess of East Troy 1-6, 6-4, 10-4.
At No. 1 singles, Michelle Butcher won her first match over Edgerton but lost to Jefferson, setting up a battle for third place against Hannah Palmer of Big Foot. Palmer took the victory 6-3, 6-1.
McFarland No. 2 singles player Aeryn Olson finished in fifth place after losing her first round match to Jefferson but coming back to win the consolation championship over Kaitlyn Partolli of Whitewater 6-1, 6-1.
No. 1 duo Grace Henes and Greta Corcoran had the best finish among McFarland’s doubles brackets as they advanced to championship round after a win over East Troy. In the battle for first place, the duo fell to Clare Heckert and Emily Gauger of Big Foot 6-1, 6-2. Henes and Corcoran were awarded second place.
The No. 3 twosome of Kimiya Pournik and Lauren Shields won its first match over Whitewater but lost to East Troy. The duo secured third place after a 6-0, 7-5 victory over Jefferson’s Emily Carlson and Brittney Mengel.
At No. 2 doubles, Sadie Bartzen and Sarah Kopp won a three-set duel over Jefferson in the first round but lost their match to East Troy. Bartzen and Kopp ended with a fourth-place finish after losing the third-place match to Melanie Reyes and Mariano Cano of Whitewater 6-2, 6-1.
The postseason begins Monday, Oct. 7, for the Spartans as they compete in the WIAA Division 2 subsectional round at UW-Madison Nielsen Tennis Stadium. The sectionals begins Wednesday, Oct. 9, at Watertown Luther Prep.
McFarland 6, Fort Atkinson 1
Life hasn’t been easy for Butcher. It seldom is if you are playing the No. 1 singles flight and taking on top-flight competition every match.
Butcher had a tough battle Tuesday, Sept. 24, against Fort Atkinson’s Klaire Trieloff, who forced the two to play points with a number of long rallies. Yet, Butcher found a way to defeat Trieloff in two sets, 6-3, 7-5 as the host Spartans won the non-conference dual meet 6-1.
McFarland head coach Tod Lacey empathizes with Butcher on every challenging match she has to play and the strategy involved in winning points.
“You are always playing the other team’s best player. There is never an easy match,” Lacey said.
“It’s not just hitting the ball back over the net. It’s where I’m placing it, and how to set up the winning shot.”
McFarland’s other three singles flights – No. 2 Olson, No. 3 Maudlin and No. 4 Mazzara – also won their matches in two sets.
In doubles, McFarland’s No. 1 Corcoran and Henes, and No. 2 Bartzen and Kopp were also straight set winners. No. 3 Shields and Pournik had the team’s only defeat.
Lacey said Fort Atkinson was a challenging opponent.
“I was surprised Fort came out and really played hard,” Lacey said. “They have some solid players. They got the ball back in every time, and they were attacking and putting it away before the girls had a chance to react.”
Mazzara ends regular season undefeated
Mazzara had no idea she would be as successful as she was this season with the McFarland High School girls tennis team. But as she walked off the court for the Spatans final regular season match against non-conference Fort Atkinson, she was undefeated and in the running for a title at the Rock Valley Conference tournament.
Mazzara defeated Sarah Holzi of the Blackhawks 6-0, 6-0 in the season finale, one of six flights that took victories in McFarland’s 6-1 win. Not only did she go undefeated, Mazzara did not lose a single set all season.
The senior said it was a matter of studying her opponents and setting her game plan accordingly.
“I’ve just learned how people in my league play,” Mazzara said. “I like to think about my players’ weaknesses. My success does surprise me considering the number of great players in my league.”
Lacey is never shy to discuss her competitiveness and determination.
“She is just plan gritty. She gets the ball back and she doesn’t make herself lose,” Lacey said. “She’s a competitor to the core.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.