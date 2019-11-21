Thursday, Nov. 21
PJ storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 6:30 p.m., stuffed animal sleepover theme with songs, stories, rhymes crafts and a snack
Sensory storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 10-11 a.m., no registration required, free
McFarland Youth Center Thanksgiving potluck, McFarland Youth Center, 5114 Farwell St., 5-7 p.m., MYC providing turkey and several sides, bring family and a dish to pass, those who are unable to bring a dish are still invited to attend, RSVP at the MYC Thanksgiving potluck event page on Facebook or by emailing McFarlandyouthcenter@gmail.com
Shared Table Community Meal, McFarland Lutheran Church, 5:15-6:15 p.m., free and nutritious meal for local residents, all are welcome
Friday, Nov. 22
Merry Munchkins, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9-11:30 a.m., clean play with crafts and toys
Teens After Hours: origami, E.D. Locke Public Library, 5:30 p.m., teens in grades 6-12, no skill required, snacks provided
Saturday, Nov. 23
Farmers market, McFarland Municipal Center, 5915 Milwaukee St., 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
S.T.E.A.M. Saturday, E.D. Locke Public Library, 1:30 p.m. explore science, technology, engineering, art and math with shoe box cities, grades 1-5
Safety Tips with the McFarland Police Department, E.D. Locke Public Library, 4 p.m., learn how to stay safe and avoid porch pirates during holiday season, free
Food pantry open, 5405 Anthony St., 9-10:30 a.m.
Monday, Nov. 25
Toddler storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., no registration required, free
Food pantry open, 5404 Anthony St., 3-6 p.m.
Bowls for Hunger, McFarland High School cafeteria, 5-7 p.m. purchase a ceramic bowl for $11 or $10 with canned good and receive dinner, proceeds benefit McFarland Food Pantry
Tuesday, Nov. 26
4th and 5th grade book explorers, E.D. Locke Public Library, 3:30 p.m., book club with monthly discussion and activity
Preschool storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., no registration required, free
Wednesday, Nov. 27
Baby & Me storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., no registration required, free
Thursday, Nov. 28
Sensory storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 10-11 a.m., no registration required, free
Thanksgiving meal at American Legion, American Legion Post 534, 4911 Burma Road, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., dine one turkey, potatoes, dessert and more for free, dine in, carry out or have food delivered, deliveries can be ordered by calling 838-4536, those interested in volunteering can call 444-4536
Shared Table Community Meal, McFarland Lutheran Church, 5:15-6:15 p.m., free and nutritious meal for local residents, all are welcome
Friday, Nov. 29
Merry Munchkins, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9-11:30 a.m., messy play with crafts and toys
Knitting and crochet meetup, E.D. Locke Public Library, 1 p.m., all levels welcome
Saturday, Nov. 30
Farmers market, McFarland Municipal Center, 5915 Milwaukee St., 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 2
Toddler storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., no registration required, free
Food pantry open, 5404 Anthony St., 3-6 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 3
Preschool storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., features songs, dances and activities, no registration required, free
Healthy Houseplants with master gardener Dayna Dalton, E.D. Locke Public Library, 1 p.m., consumer guide to buying, growing and enjoying healthy houseplants, discussion of guidelines for potting and repotting, watering and keeping houseplants clean, presentation of names and characteristics of plants that thrive in home environment, free
Cybersecurity presentation, E.D. Locke Public Library, 6-7 p.m., Local IT professional John Nagler to present talk about keeping information safe online focusing on password managers
Wednesday, Dec. 4
Baby & Me storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., share stories, songs, rhymes, and fingerplays followed by sensory playtime siblings are welcome to join, no registration required, free
{p class=”BodyA”}Mystery book discussion, E.D. Locke Public Library, 6 p.m., discussion of “Say Nothing” by Patrick Radden Keefe
Thursday, Dec. 5
Sensory storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 10-11 a.m., sensory-friendly stories, songs, movement, mindfulness exercises and crafts, no registration required, free
Shared Table Community Meal, McFarland Lutheran Church, 5:15-6:15 p.m., free and nutritious meal for local residents, all are welcome
Bridge Club social, E.D. Locke Public Library, 1-3 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 6
Merry Munchkins, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9-11:30 a.m., clean play with crafts and toys
Saturday, Dec. 7
Farmers market, McFarland Municipal Center, 5915 Milwaukee St., 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Christmas in the Village, throughout McFarland, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., annual Christmas celebration with appearances from Santa Claus, business open houses, raffle drawings, caroling at the Larson House Museum and a community bonfire
Christmas Craft-a-Palooza, E.D. Locke Public Library, 10 a.m. to noon, stop by the library during Christmas in the Village for six craft stations with winter projects for all ages (children and adults)
Christmas gift shop, Christ the King Church, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., unique and affordable shopping experience for children through age of 18, all gifts are $3 or less
Larson House open, Larson House, 6003 Exchange St., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., door prizes and treats
Sunday, Dec. 8
Christmas gift shop, Christ the King Church, 9 a.m. to noon unique and affordable shopping experience for children through age of 18, all gifts are $3 or less
Larson House open, Larson House, 6003 Exchange St., 1-4 p.m., open for tours of restored historic house
Monday, Dec. 9
{p class=”BodyA”}Toddler storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., storytime combines toddler movement, music and storytelling, no registration required, free
Food pantry open, 5404 Anthony St., 3-6 p.m.
Teen advisory board, E.D. Locke Public Library, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
Preschool storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., features songs, dances and activities, no registration required, free
Magic Tree House book club, E.D. Locke Public Library, 3:30 p.m., activity introducing monthly book, open to grades K-3
Wednesday, Dec. 11
{p class=”BodyA”}Baby & Me storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., share stories, songs, rhymes, and fingerplays followed by sensory playtime siblings are welcome to join, no registration required, free
Movie: Green Book, E.D. Locke Public Library, 2 p.m.
Family cooking night, E.D. Locke Public Library, 6:30 p.m., create cookies and get young children involved with food-making process
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.