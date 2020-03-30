Hockey has been a lifelong commitment for Grant Newcomer, the high-scoring forward for McFarland. His hard work and drive have led to numerous accomplishments for himself and the Spartans.
He completed his senior season with 32 goals and 28 assists to end with 200 career points. He was a unanimous selection for the All-Badger South Conference first team.
In the last two seasons, Newcomer along with a posse of long-time hockey playing amigos including Jack Bartzen, Max Binger, Jack McGinn, Ashton Wendt and Bryce Flemming, won a total 34 games and lost nine including two defeats in the WIAA postseason.
Newcomer’s next step is trying to earn a spot in the North American Hockey League, a junior circuit that has produced a huge number of future college hockey players.
Yet, as Newcomer moves forward, the good memories remain, going back to age 4 when he and his sister Cassie – now a member of the UW-Stevens Point women’s hockey team – learned to skate. After cutting his teeth in the McFarland youth hockey program through the seventh grade, Newcomer played club hockey for the Madison Capitols.
Newcomer applauded his parents’ contributions and support.
“My mom and my dad have made several sacrifices to take me to practices, games and tournaments,” Newcomer said. “When I played for the Capitols, we traveled somewhere almost every weekend, and they sacrificed their weekend to take me and watch me play. I can't say enough for how thankful I am for their emotional, physical and financial support.”
Entering his freshmen year at McFarland, Newcomer chose to play for the Spartans instead of continuing with the Capitols. It was a wise choice for the 5-foot-8, 155-pound forward.
While in high school, Newcomer played for Team Wisconsin and the Wisconsin Elite Hockey League but was also devoted to the Spartans and his teammates. Newcomer had a team-leading 15 goals his freshman year as the Spartans ended with a 10-12 record under head coach Brian Campbell.
“He played for the Badgers (UW men’s hockey team) and knew a lot about the game,” Newcomer said of Campbell. “He really helped me succeed my freshman year and put me on the right path to success throughout high school. He taught me how important it is to work hard and how far hard work can get you.”
Unfortunately, at season’s end, health problems forced Campbell to step down as head coach. Campbell’s replacement was Nick Tuma, who vowed to move the team into a new direction and lead it to success.
“The first practice of the year, a couple players got on the ice right as practice was starting and Coach Tuma yelled, ‘Don’t be late on my ice!’” Newcomer recalled. “Many players had him as a bantam coach before he coached high school. Right away, players knew not to mess around and that Coach Tuma meant all business. He was well respected right away as he was serious in the right moments but joked around a little as well.”
Tuma retained former Campbell assistant Kurt Smith, and the team finished 12-10 but lost to Monona Grove in the WIAA tournament. Newcomer, who served the first of his three years as team captain, said the duo helped make the Spartans into a better team.
“Coach Smith loved to work on our skating and endurance while Coach Tuma liked to work on more of our skills and systems,” Newcomer said. “With the two running practices together, we got to work on hockey from two different perspectives. It made us a better-rounded team.”
After a sophomore year with 28 goals and 16 assists, and then a goal and an assist in the playoff loss to MG, Newcomer’s junior year turned out to be a special one for him and the rest of his teammates. The biggest highlight came Jan. 15, 2019, when the Spartans upset Madison Edgewood 5-3 at UW-Madison’s LaBahn Arena. Newcomer had one goal and three assists in the game.
“Nobody thought we could beat them. We shocked the Badger South and the Madison area,” Newcomer said. “It really showed how good we were that year, and it felt good to shut them up.”
The Spartans ended the regular season 16-5-1, and knocked off Oregon in a first-round playoff game. Yet, McFarland was eliminated by a powerful Verona team.
Newcomer ended the year with 30 goals and 31 assists for 61 points. Entering his final varsity hockey season, Newcomer, Bartzen, Binger, Flemming, McGinn, Wendt and other seniors such as goalie Gus Hoel and forward Carson Lehnheer wanted a conference title and a bid to the state tournament as their going-away presents.
McFarland won eight of its nine games in the 2019 portion of the schedule including the Monk’s Cheeseburger Classic in late December. Unfortunately, Madison Edgewood blocked McFarland’s path to a conference title by going undefeated in the Badger South with a 12-0 record. The Spartans ended 9-3 in the league.
Still, McFarland, which finished 18-4-2 overall, was confident heading into its first-round postseason clash against Oregon. Newcomer found the back of the net twice, but the Panthers took a 6-3 victory.
It was a disappointing end for McFarland, but Newcomer said the positives outweighed the negatives.
“Whether it was the first game of playoffs or the state championship, no one can take the memories and the relationships that our team had,” Newcomer said. “The losses and wins don’t matter as much as the memories, relationships and the lessons learned. The memories and relationships between the boys will last a lifetime, and there's no loss that can take that away from us.”
With his high school hockey career completed, Newcomer appreciates the support the Spartans received. He is proud to have part of a fantastic four-year journey.
“The game of hockey has matured me a lot. Being the captain of the team for three years, I have had to step up and be a positive leader on and off the ice," Newcomer said. "It has helped me learn how to manage myself as well as other people. It has also taught me how to solve problems and find solutions. It has taught me how the community can come together and how important a community can be."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.