As fall approaches, the McFarland Public Works Department reminds residents to properly sort yard waste at the dropoff site at the public works facility at 5115 Terminal Drive.
Yard waste and brush is accepted from McFarland residents. It is open every day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The site will close during winter.
The dropoff site is organized by material type. Brush between 6 and 12 inches or larger than 3 inches in diameter, sticks and branches are on the left side. Leaves, grass clippings, thatch and non-woody plants belong on the right side.
Residents are asked to drop off materials along the back wall to conserve space.
Rocks, concrete, metal, stumps, base root balls, sod, dirt, lumber and appliances are not allowed. Any materials that are not accepted can be requested for a fee-based curbside pickup service.
The department has scheduled brush chipping curbside pickup dates for fall. Zone one is on Oct. 21, zone two is on Oct. 28 and zone three is on Nov. 4. Brush must be on the curbside by 6 a.m. the Monday of collection week.
More information and a brush chipping zone map can be found at www.mcfarland.wi.us/yardwasteandbrush.
