The Village of McFarland Department of Public Works has announced new street maintenance work for 2019 on the village’s website and Facebook page.
The public is asked to check these pages for beginning and end of roadwork dates and maintenance updates. Those who would like to request more information can call the department of public works at 838-7287.
The following streets will be sealcoated:
– Taylor Road from Terminal Drive to Farwell Street
– Holscher Road from Elvehjem to Broadhead Street
– Broadhead Street from Holscher Road to Valley Drive
– Commerce Court
– Triangle Street from 5401 Triangle St. to Voges Road
– Terminal Drive from Highway 51 to Voges Road
– Terminal Drive from Siggelkow Road to the cul-de-sac
– Terminal Drive cul-de-sac
– Juniper Ridge from Red Oak Trail to Holscher Road
The village will resurface and make improvements to several village streets.
Main Street from Eighmy Road to Marsh Road will be resurfaced. The village will upsize the watermain and services, as well as the north side sidewalk. The street will also receive curb and gutter spot repairs, a flume replacement and asphalt resurfacing.
Timber Lane from North Autumn Lane to Autumn Lane will be resurfaced with watermain and services upsizing, curb and gutter spot repairs, a flume replacement and asphalt resurfacing. A new curb and gutter will be put in on the southern section of the block.
Eighmy Road from Main Street to Marsh Road will be resurfaced and have a new sidewalk put in on the north side of the street.
The following streets will be resurfaced and receive curb and gutter spot repairs:
– Hankins Court from Eighmy Road to the cul-de-sac
– Scott Street from Leanne Lane to the cul-de-sac
– Osborn Drive from Anthony Street to Running Deer Trail
– Tina Lane form Scott Street to Eighmy Road
– Eighmy Road from Marsh Road to the east end
– Smith Ridge Road from Black Walnut Drive to Holscher Road
The village is in the process of deciding which streets will be repaired in 2020.
