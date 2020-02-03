With the hybrid option dead in the water, McFarland trustees are moving forward with a tentative location for a splash pad or pool.
On Monday, Jan. 27, trustees approved a proposal provided by Parkitecture + Planning for aquatic development and planning services. The project is scheduled to start in February and be completed by August.
The proposal, costing $24,000, dedicates Lewis Park as the conceptual location for either a splash pad or neighborhood pool, but the final location of an aquatic facility is yet to be determined.
Lewis Park was selected because the village would not need to purchase additional land, an aquatics facility at the park would cause the least amount of disruption to other park uses, it was previously considered for aquatics development, the park is large enough for either option and the location is in a populated area and not on a main road.
A splash pad was part of the plan for Lewis Park.
“The goal here is to create a plan to be able to present to the public, present to the board,” Trustee Dan Kolk said.
Trustee Mary Pat Lytle said she is not completely opposed to an aquatics facility at Lewis Park but noted the park is not close to where young families live.
Trustees and village staff will continue to evaluate a park that could hold either a splash pad or community pool. A splash pad and pool hybrid option was previously ruled out, because the facility would be too small to support usage.
William McFarland Park was mentioned as another option because of its flat, open space.
The consultant would establish the size, layout and construction costs.
Trustee Jared Adrian noted that runoff and parking would also need to be considered at the park.
A summary sheet noted that a referendum question could be developed this summer to include on the November ballot. The estimated cost of a pool is $4.2 million to $4.7 million with annual operating costs of $260,000.
It was estimated that user fees could cover 70 percent of costs and a tax levy with an operating referendum would cover the remaining 30 percent.
An estimation for splash pad installation is $750,000 and $5,000-$10,000 for annual maintenance.
