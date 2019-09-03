No. 3 singles Laura Maudlin had quite a battle in her match against Madison East’s Jaylyn Decorah when the Spartans and Purgolders met in an Aug. 27 non-conference dual.
Maudlin took the first set 6-4, lost the second 3-6 but came back to win the third 8-6 to help McFarland upend Madison East.
McFarland No. 2 singles player Aeryn Olson won her match in two sets as did No. 4 Lexi Mazzara. Michelle Butcher lost the No. 1 match in two sets to Madison East’s Amelia Hoffman.
McFarland had a clean sweep in the doubles matches as No. 1 Greta Corcoran and Grace Henes, No. 2 Sadie Bartzen and Sarah Kopp and No. Kimiya Pournik and Lauren Shields all won in two sets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.