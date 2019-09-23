While the McFarland High School girls golf team finished eighth out of nine teams at the Monday, Sept. 16, Beloit Turner Rock Valley Conference mini-meet, it was only a few strokes away from moving up several places in the standings.
The Spartans ended with 227 strokes at the Glen Erin Golf Course in Janesville, just one higher than the host Trojans. Evansville was sixth with 223, and Edgerton took fifth with 220.
McFarland had two golfers shoot a 53 as Carson Eccles came up with four bogeys and Emily Schoeller parred the first hole and carded a bogey on another.
Emily Gates had the team’s only birdie of the match when she scored a three on the par-4, 7th hole. She also had a par and a bogey to end with a 56.
Nikkia Kohn finished her round with a 65, and MacKenzie Rynes ended with a 76.
Jefferson’s Courtney Dreager had the lowest individual round with a 41, Aubrie Pero of Cambridge and Caroline Christiansen of East Troy both fired a 43, and Cambridge’s Mary Hommen had a 44.
Cambridge had the lowest team score with 190, Lakeside Lutheran had a 197, and Jefferson ended with a 203.
McFarland competed this week in the Rock Valley Conference tournament at the Lake Lawn Golf Resort in Delevan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.