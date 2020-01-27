After winning three of four games earlier in the month, the Icebergs girls high school hockey co-op has seen its fortunes spiral downward with three losses in four games including a pair of consecutive shutouts.
Viroqua scored three goals in the second period and two in the third to beat the Icebergs 5-0 Jan. 25 in Viroqua. Rachel Simonsen had two goals and an assist for the Blackhawks, and Erin Simonsen had three assists.
The Icebergs outshot the Blackhawks 33-24 and had five opportunities on the power play but couldn’t score. Stoughton freshman Aven Gruner made 19 saves in goal for the Icebergs.
On Jan. 24, the Rock County Fury scored four goals in the third period to pull away from the Icebergs with a 7-0 win at Stoughton’s Mandt Arena.
Anika Einbeck and Claudia Boehlke each had two goals for the Fury.
Gruner played two periods in net for the Icebergs and saved 19-of-22 shots. Stoughton junior Abby Seybold made 12 saves on 16 shots. Fury goalie Olivia Cronin made 20 saves.
The Icebergs take on Black River Falls at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Tomah Ice Arena. This contest will mark the fourth game this week for the Tigers, which had won three games in a row after five straight losses.
