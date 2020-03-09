Spring is almost here and one of the largest and most important fundraisers of the year for the McFarland Lions Club is now in progress – their annual rose and floral bouquet sale.
For $20, have roses or a spring bouquet delivered to their door at home or to their business address.
This year, rather than a dozen roses, recipients will receive 16 roses that will be slightly smaller than previous years but may last longer with proper care, noted Larry Chatman, Lions Club member.
Home deliveries will be made in McFarland, rural McFarland, Madison, Monona and Middleton from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, April 11. Deliveries to business addresses in those areas will be between 9 a.m. and noon Friday, April 10.
The flowers may also be picked up by the party purchasing them at the Green Lantern Restaurant in McFarland after 1 p.m. Friday, April 10, or from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, April 11.
Available rose colors are red, yellow and rainbow. To guarantee which color you’d like, orders must be in by Saturday, March 28.
Orders may be placed with any member of the McFarland Lions Club or by contacting Al Wheeler at 838-8596 (marywgolfer@charter.net) or Chatman at 838-3431 (larrychatman@me.com).
For the past 57 years, the Lions have worked to make McFarland a better place to live and work through its many projects and financial donations to such organizations as the Wisconsin Lions Camp in Rosholt, to vision assistance projects locally and around the world, to various service and financial needs in the McFarland community and to the McFarland EMS.
This year, all proceeds from the flower sale will go toward the McFarland Food Pantry and to scholarships for McFarland High School seniors, as well as other local Lions projects.
For more information on the McFarland Lions Club and its activities or to consider joining the service organization, visit www.mcfarland-lions.org, contact any Lions Club member or call the current president, Paul Fankhauser, at 222-9511.
