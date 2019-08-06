Former McFarland High School softball shortstop KJ LeFave has signed a letter of intent to play softball next season at UW-Green Bay.
LeFave ended her senior year with a team-leading .500 batting average with three home runs, two triples and 11 doubles among her 41 hits.
LeFave, who was named to the All-Rock Valley Conference first team, was an instrumental part of the 2019 Spartans deep run in the WIAA Division 2 tournament under first-year coach Lea Lackey. McFarland beat Madison Edgewood for the regional title and came within one game of going to state after a 4-3 loss to Monroe in the sectional final.
“Thank you to my many teachers for pushing me in the classroom to be the best student athlete I could be,” LeFave said in a Facebook post. “Thank you to my friends for always supporting me. The biggest thank you goes to my family. Thank you for everything. I owe this all to you.”
The 2019 Phoenix had a record of 12-29 with a 7-17 mark in the Horizon League. UW-Green Bay recently named Sarah Kubuske as the softball team’s new head coach.
