McFarland senior Aeryn Olson entered the WIAA Division 2 state girls tennis singles tournament with a lot of momentum. She qualified for state after going undefeated in the subsectional and sectional rounds as the Spartans No. 2 singles player.
Yet, Olson couldn’t keep the winning streak alive Thursday, Oct. 17, as she lost her first-round match to freshman Anushka Mangal of Kohler in straight sets, 6-2, 6-0.
The defeat ended Olson’s season with a record of 14-9. Mangal, who entered the state tournament with 28 wins in 29 matches, won her second-round match but lost in the third.
Things didn’t turn out any better for McFarland’s other representatives at state, the doubles team of Greta Corcoan and Grace Henes.
The duo, which entered the tournament as a special qualifier following a regular season record of 15-4, had a good battle against Libby Whirry and Jessica Jarvis of Baldwin-Woodville. Corcoran and Henes took the first set 6-2 but fell in the second 6-1 to set up a third-set tiebreaker. But the McFarland twosome couldn’t pull off the win as Whirry and Jarvis clinched the match by winning 10-7.
It was the first time in five years the McFarland girls tennis team had players participate in the state tournament. In 2014, the doubles team of Melaine Aust and Raina Richardson qualified for state.
In 2013, singles player Megan Speich and the doubles team Sarah Ali and Sabrina Fillmore also reached the state tournament.
