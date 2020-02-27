Exactly two months after opening its doors in McFarland, Lincolns Contractor Supply, 4414 Terminal Drive, is hosting a grand opening to thank customers.
The new location officially opened Monday, Jan. 6. LCS sells contractor equipment and supplies, rents equipment and does repairs. They work with small concrete companies and landscapers to large general contractors.
LCS has an alliance with Fabick Rents throughout Wisconsin and Upper Michigan to provide rental and sales of Caterpillar machines, aerial lifts, power generation equipment and trailers.
LCS focuses on the concrete industry and the Madison store serves 10 nearby counties, from Janesville to the Mississippi River.
The new location is double the size of the former Madison store, meaning more inventory is being added to the showroom. Nearly every other space doubled, from shop space to the warehouse.
“More room means more space for more people to work, quicker turnaround on equipment and having more equipment readily available in rental, and more inventory to choose from in the store,” territory manager Dan Steinbrecher said.
The McFarland location has 10 employees and is in the process of adding more.
“We have a lot of second-generation employees within the company working for a third-generation, owner which is pretty cool,” Steinbrecher said. “The knowledge our sales team brings to the table exceeds any other rental company in the state.”
While getting his degree from UW-Stout in construction management, Steinbrecher started working for LCS at its Eau Claire store and has been with the company since.
The company also employs three product specialists who travel to stores around the state.
LCS got its start on Lincoln Avenue in Milwaukee in 1956, the current company headquarters. Three generations of the family-owned business later, LCS now has 10 stores throughout Wisconsin. The Madison store opened its doors more than 25 years before moving to McFarland.
“This is now the largest Lincoln Contractors Supply, bigger than the headquarters,” Steinbrecher said.
Grand opening
More than 50 vendors will be in attendance at the grand opening from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, March 6,, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 7.
Both days offer sales exclusive to the grand opening.
“It will be the best pricing in the year for purchasing items, whether it be new equipment or stocking up for the season for the contractors,” Steinbrecher said.
Friday’s festivities include door prizes, raffles and giveaways. Lunch will be served around noon.
Saturday is kids day with a bounce house obstacle course, face painting, crafts and other kid-friendly activities. The LCS grill team and trailer will serve burgers and hot dogs for lunch starting at 11 a.m.
“We just wanted to show off our new space, have people come in and check it out. Lunch is on us as a thank you to our customer base,” Steinbrecher said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.