The much anticipated opening of the McFarland High School swimming pool took place Tuesday Sept. 24 when the Spartans' girls swimming team took on Badger South Conference rival Stoughton.
In the end, McFarland won seven events to take a 111-59 win over the Vikings.
Emily Landwehr was a winner in both the 100-yard butterfly and 100-breaststroke, Ella Weaver took the 500-freestyle, and Mara Freeman, Adrianna Nickels and Abbie Harrington finished 1-2-3 respectively in the 100-backstroke.
The Spartans also swept all three relay races.
Stoughton earned victories in the 200-freestyle, 200-individual medley, 50-freestlye and 100-freestyle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.