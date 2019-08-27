It didn’t matter what the color was, the McFarland High School girls swimming team was not going to be beaten in Saturday’s Norski Invite at DeForest.
With the six schools divided into red, white and blue teams, the Spartans finished first in each group with host DeForest taking second in the red and blue competitions and Elkhorn ending runner-up among the white group.
McFarland’s trio of teams each took first place in the 400-yard freestyle relay as the white team of Cassie Van Horn, Charlotte Douglas, Chloe Dettmers and Carleen Kloth won with a time of 4:23.29. The red team of Jess Dant, Natalie Schwaab, Zosia Martinka and Emma Hall had a winning time of 4:02.48. The blue team of Emily Landwehr, Sofia Alf, Adriana Nickels and Hadley Johnson also took the top spot in 3:47.76.
McFarland also won all three 100-backstroke races as Hall was first for the white team in 1:07.01, Abbie Harrington won for the red team in 1:07.00, and Mara Freeman took the blue race in 57.30.
The Spartans also took first in two of the three 200-medley relay races. The red team of Abbie Harrington, Katherine Eschmeyer, Laura Billmann and Brooklyn Ray took first in 2:01.58, and the blue team with Mara Freeman, Ella Weaver, Emily Schoenbrodt and Bella Dettmers also won in 1:53.50.
McFarland nabbed two victories in the 200-freestyle as Dant won for the white team in 2:11.19, and Landwehr was first for the blue team in 2:00.96.
The 100-breaststroke races also ended with two McFarland winners as Billmann won for the red team in 1:11.84, and Weaver finished first for the blue team with a time of 1:09.30.
In the 50-freestyle, Van Horn of the white team took first in 27.81, and Alf was on top for the red team with a time of 26.30.
The Spartans took two of the 100-butterfly races as Schoenbrodt won for the red squad in 1:03.68, and Landwehr was first in the blue competition in 1:01.14.
Two McFarland swimmers also grabbed first in the 100-freestyle as Bella Dettmers won the white race in 1:00.22, and Freeman took the blue race in 54.22.
Schwaab was the winner of the 500-freestyle in the white competition with a time of 5:56.04.
The Spartans return to the water Tuesday with a Badger South Conference dual meet at Madison Edgewood. The first race is scheduled for 6 p.m.
