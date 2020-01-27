Seven victories including a one-two-three finish in the 100-yard freestyle gave the McFarland High School boys swimming team a 114-56 win at DeForest in a Jan. 21 Badger North Conference dual meet.
Senior Truitt Landolt took the 100-freestyle in 50.97 with teammates, senior Bryce Thompson and freshman Patrick Zabawa finishing second and third, respectively.
Landolt also claimed victory in the 200-individual medley by completing the distance in 2:09.55.
Senior Alton Slane was the top finisher in the 200-freestyle with a time of 1:53.50 as Thompson took second.
In the 100-butterfly, sophomore Ansel Kreft was the winner with a time of 56.02. Freshman Nathan Dant was third and junior Sean O’Connor took fourth.
McFarland took wins in all three relay races. Slane, junior Logan Schulz, Kreft and Landolt won the 200-medley relay in 1:44.51. Schulz, Zabawa, Thompson and junior Kobie Smith combined to win the 200-freestyle relay in 1:36.95 with the Spartans B team of juniors Eli Gerard, Tony Moccero and Cooper Hiltbrand, and Dant coming in second.
The 400-freestlye relay saw Slane, Kreft, Thompson and Landolt take the win in 3:30.94.
DeForest won four events, but McFarland gathered most of the points with second-, third- and fourth-place finishes in the 50-freestyle, 100-backstroke and 100-breaststroke. Slane was second and junior Luke Mandli, third, in the 500-freestyle.
McFarland travels to Plymouth High School on Saturday, Feb. 1, to compete in an invitational also featuring crosstown rival Monona Grove. The first event is scheduled for 1 p.m.
