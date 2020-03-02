The McFarland Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts and Girl Scouts will leave Scouting for Food fliers at homes throughout the village Saturday, March 7. The fliers will describe the types of foods and personal hygiene items the Scouts will collect on behalf of the McFarland Food Pantry.
The Scouts will pick up food and personal hygiene items from homes Saturday, March 14. Residents should place nonperishable items outside their front door by 9 a.m. March 14.
Suggested nonperishable items include soap, canned fruits and vegetables, canned meats, beef stew, rice, chili, toilet paper, toothbrushes, toothpaste, shampoo, lotion, baby food, baby diapers and baby wipes.
All donations collected by the Scouts will be taken to the McFarland Food Pantry.
For more information, contact Kris Whitman at 228-6654 or kwhitman@uwalumni.com.
