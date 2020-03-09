The March McFarland Optimist Club Senior of the Month is Elizabeth “Lizzy” Fortune. Lizzy, a senior at McFarland High School. She was nominated by MHS marketing teacher Ginger Verhulst.
“Lizzy is a wonderful person who excels in many levels. She is involved in the classroom, athletics and co-curricular activities,” Verhulst said. “She takes on each responsibility with a positive attitude and works hard to excel at everything she does.”
Fortune is a DECA member who works with her officer team, members and advisers.
“She is passionate about business and marketing as she is starting to decide her plans for her future,” Verhulst said. “She always goes above and beyond helping others in class, assisting her teammates and being a role model to all.”
Fortune plans to attend UW-Madison to study business and finance. She is the daughter of Todd and Trish Fortune.
Mathilda Kleinhans is the February honoree, nominated by Matt Levin, Patrick Fernan and Brooke Hauser.
“Mathilda is a rock. She always carries herself with a maturity and a calm that is rare among high school students,” Levin said. “In addition to challenging herself academically, Mathilda is deeply involved in the high school’s music program, singing in two choirs and working as the stage manager for the high school’s fall musical, which is an enormous job. Oh, and she plays on the high school tennis team as well and does it all with a smile and kindness for those around her.”
Fernan said Kleinhaus is the stage manager for high school theater productions.
“In this role, she is a leader for the more than 80 students in the cast and on crew for the musicals and plays,” he said. “Mathilda is unwaveringly kind, yet expects (and gets) superior performance from her fellow students. Mathilda is unflappable and handles a crisis, whether major or minor, with grace and aplomb. Mathilda works with the actors at every rehearsal and then switches to lead the production crew for every performance. We count on Mathilda for anything and everything. She is a steady and constant positive presence every day in every way. She is a critical leader for our award-winning theater program and an enormous asset for MHS as a whole.”
Hauser agreed.
“Mathilda is super positive, organized, displays grace under pressure, takes initiative, keeps balance between academics and co-curriculars, is respected by peers, is her own person, comes to extra work days, and pulls in family members to help,” she said.
Kleinhaus plans to attend UW-Eau Claire to study business and technical theater. She is the daughter of Ann and Joseph Kleinhans.
The public is encouraged to nominate a McFarland High School senior for this honor. Contact Penny Thompson at ThompsP@mcfsd.org to request a nomination form or visit the McFarland Optimist Club’s Facebook page to download a form.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.