Gary McCoy

Gary Lynn McCoy, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019, at his home in McFarland. He was 67.
Gary was born Sept. 7, 1951, in St. Elmo, Illinois, to Melvin and Gracie McCoy. Gary was a graduate of Osbourn High School in Manassas, Virginia. He served in the U.S. Coast Guard, and while stationed at the Loran Station in Siasconset, Massachusetts, he met and married Sara Johnsen. They moved to Illinois were Gary earned his bachelor of science degree from the University of Illinois. He was a computer engineer for Tandem Computers Inc., and retired from Hewlett-Packard. Gary recently moved from California to Wisconsin to be near family.
Surviving Gary is his wife, Sara; daughter, Kelly (Michael) Gibson; grandchildren, Lorelei and Killian of Verona; and longtime friends Stan and Stella. He is also survived by his brother, Philip (Sue) McCoy of Rhinelander; sisters Jeannie (Cary) Ryan of Panama City Beach, Florida, Janet (Rick) Clark of Greentown, Indiana, Leslie (Daniel) Brown of Cibolo, Texas, and Carol McCoy of Paulson, Washington; and many nieces and nephews.
Gary tinkered on sports cars and refurbished a Jeep, which he used rock crawling. He was an avid reader and was a frequent commenter on news groups. Gary enjoyed his retirement and cherished his family. He enjoyed cooking and baking for family, especially his grandchildren.
A celebration of Gary’s life will be held on Aug. 10, 2019, at the East Side Club, 3735 Monona Drive, Monona, starting at 1 p.m. Memorials may be made to the E.D. Locke Public Library in McFarland.
