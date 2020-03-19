Groundswell Conservancy on Wednesday, March 18, completed the purchase of 69 acres of wetlands south of McFarland in the Town of Dunn.
“Landowners Ken and Eileen Brost have understood and respected these wetlands for many years, and their commitment to conservation will leave a lasting legacy,” said Jim Welsh, executive director of Groundswell Conservancy.
The property is adjacent to Lower Mud Lake State Fishery Area south of McFarland along Highway 51 and helps fill in the project boundary for Dane County’s Lower Mud Lake Natural Resource Area. Groundswell will manage the property consistent with the adjacent state land to increase public recreation opportunities and provide permanent habitat for ducks and other wildlife.
Funding to purchase the property came from the Knowles-Nelson Stewardship Program, Dane County Conservation Fund, Town of Dunn and supporters of Groundswell.
