Zach Nichols scored two goals and Brett Connor contributed a goal and an assist as the McFarland High School boys soccer team had little trouble taking down host East Troy 6-1 in a Thursday, Oct. 3, Rock Valley Conference game.
After Ian Loss opened the scoring for McFarland in the 13th minute, the Spartans scored two quick goals a minute apart as Zach Nichols tallied his first off an assist from Mason Brown and Ethan Nichols connected on Jackson Werwinski’s assist to put the Spartans ahead 3-0 after 19 minutes of play.
Connor added an unassisted goal in the 31st minute, and Zach Nichols added his second score of the night off Connor’s assist to give McFarland a 5-0 advantage.
Jack Bartzen added to the Spartans lead in the 71st minute with Max Binger getting the helper.
East Troy scored its only goal in the 75th minute.
There was quite a bit of offense as McFarland outshot the Trojans 23-20. Spartan goalkeeper Matt Schutt stopped seven shots, and East Troy’s netminder Patrick Busch made nine stops.
McFarland is at home Saturday, Oct. 12, against non-conference Madison West. Kickoff is scheduled for noon.
Spartans 7, Whitewater 2
Four goals in the first 24 minutes of play helped the McFarland High School boys soccer team take an easy victory, Monday Sept. 30, against visiting Rock Valley Conference opponent Whitewater.
Ethan Nichols put the Spartans ahead in the first four minutes, and Vince Seils found the back of the net off an assist from Jake Sampson in the 20th minute.
After a Whitewater own goal gave the Spartans a 3-0 lead, Zach Nichols scored on Mason Brown’s assist as McFarland led 4-1 at halftime.
Brandon Mendez added to the lead five minutes into the second half off Bryce Flemming’s assist, and then Brett Connor made it a 6-1 with an unassisted goal in the 54th minute. About 30 minutes later, Flemming added McFarland’s final goal of the night.
The Whippets added its second goal of the game with two minutes left in regulation.
Goalie Matt Schutt made three saves, and Austin Miller stopped two shots for the Spartans. McFarland outshot Whitewater 28-16 with Whippets keeper Antwan Banda making nine saves.
