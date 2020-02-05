Rock Valley Conference opponent Evansville jumped out to a 40-20 halftime lead, and the host McFarland High School girls basketball team couldn’t make up any more ground as it suffered a 66-42 defeat Jan. 31.
The loss broke a two-game winning streak for the Spartans, who are now 7-10 overall and 7-6 in conference.
Lindsey Lonigro hit two 3-point shots and was McFarland’s only double-figure scorer with 12 points. Morgan Butler had nine points, and Katie Hildebrandt scored eight. Evansville had four players in double figures led by Paige Banks with 21, Rachel Tofte with 16, Josie Rhinehart with 11 and Abi Eftemoff with 10. The Blue Devils connected eight times from the arc with Torfte hitting four and Banks three.
The victory improved Evansville’s league-leading record in conference to 12-1. McFarland is on the road Thursday, Feb. 6, in another conference game against Whitewater with tipoff scheduled for 7:15 p.m.
Spartans 48, Big Foot 44
The McFarland High School girls basketball team recovered from an 11-point halftime deficit to defeat host Big Foot 48-44 in a Jan. 28 Rock Valley Conference game.
The Chiefs led 26-15 at the break, but McFarland outscored Big Foot 33-18 in the second half. Hildebrandt led the Spartans with 17 points, and Butler had 12. Lonigro hit a shot from the 3-point arc and scored nine.
McFarland hit 16-of-21 attempts from the free-throw line, and Big Foot made only 5-of-11.
Reagan Courier led the Chiefs with 16 points.
