The village of McFarland will accept Christmas trees at the village yard waste dropoff site, 5115 Terminal Drive, from Saturday, Dec. 28, through Sunday, Jan. 12. The site is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Tree drop-off service is free.
McFarland Public Works does not offer curb-side pickup.
McFarland Public Works can be contacted for more information at 838-7287.
