Head coach Chris Duerk was apparently eager to see his McFarland High School girls golf team get on the course the first week and become acclimated to the different conditions and obstacles it would face throughout the season.
The Spartans played in four events last week, including last Friday’s 18-hole Waunakee Invitational at the Meadows of Sixmile Creek Golf Course.
The varsity squad, which includes two freshmen, didn’t shoot as low as their competitors but learned a lot about the game and the corrections that may be needed to improve.
Carson Eccles and Emily Gates both shot a team-low 116 as both had consistent scores on the front and back nines. Freshman Nikkia Kohn was next with a 122 as she had the lowest front nine score on the Spartans with a 53. The other freshman, Emily Schoeller, ended with a 140, and MacKenzie Rynes carded a 156.
The Spartans score of 494 placed them 11th in team scores. Middleton had the lowest score with a 334, followed by Arrowhead with 353 and Madison Memorial with 358. Glenna Sanderson of Middleton had the lowest individual score with a 76. Verona’s Andrea Schleeper was next with a 79, and Kate Meier of Middleton had an 81.
The Spartans take on Mount Horeb in a dual meet Friday at Norske Country Club with tee-off scheduled for noon.
Wildcat Invite
Eccles and Gates both shot 105 at the Aug. 22 18-hole Wildcat Invite at the Edelweiss Chalet Country Club in New Glarus.
Both players had good scores on the front nine as Gates had one par and six bogeys for a 46, and Eccles had a par and five bogeys for a score of 47. The back nine was more difficult as Eccles ended with a 58 and Gates, a 59. Kohn had one bogeys and ended with a 130 while Schoeller shot a 147. McFarland finished ninth out of 10 teams with 487 team strokes. Madison Memorial took first with 355, one stroke better than Janesville Craig.
Verona’s Schleeper had the lowest individual score with an 82.
Lakeside Lutheran RVC Mini-Meet
Gates carded two straight pars on the third and fourth holes and bogeyed the seventh to lead McFarland with a team-low 53 in a nine-hole Rock Valley Conference mini-meet Aug. 21 at the Lake Mills Golf Course.
Eccles had four bogeys to end with a 55. Kohn parred the par-3 eighth hole and captured bogeys on two others to finish with a 60. Schoeller shot a 70 to give McFarland a team score of 238, which placed it sixth out of nine teams.
Cambridge took the top spot with a 196, and Jefferson was second with 201. Maya Heckmann of Lakeside Lutheran and Taylor Peterson of Clinton both shot a 41 to tie for the lowest individual score.
East Troy RVC Mini-Meet
The par-3 ninth hole turned out to be a good one for Eccles and Gates in the conference mini-meet Aug. 20 at Alpine Valley.
Gates shot a birdie on the hole and ended with a score of 49.
Eccles parred the ninth and had four other bogeys to end with a 48. Kohn fired a 73, and Rynes and Schoeller both shot a 77.
McFarland finished fourth with 247 team strokes. Cambridge took first with 199, and Lakeside Lutheran was second with 230.
