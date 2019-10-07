Head coach Jessica Garvey’s McFarland High School girls swimming team was like a David among Goliaths at the Saturday, Oct. 5, Middleton Cardinal Relay Invitational.
Despite being the smallest school there, McFarland ended with some impressive finishes and ended seventh out of nine teams.
“It was a competitive meet for us being the only (Division 2) team, but it was fun with all the relays,” Garvey said after the Spartans pulled two fourth-place and two fifth-place finishes.
McFarland took fourth in the 200-medley relay as the quartet of sophomore Mara Freeman, senior Ella Weaver, sophomore Emily Schoenbrodt and freshman Natalie Schwaab recorded a time of 1:55.12, less than seven seconds lower than race winner Sun Prairie.
The other fourth-place finish came in the 300-backstroke relay as senior Abbie Harrington and sophomores Adrianna Nickels, Brooklyn Ray and Freeman completed the race in 3:00.88. Middleton won with a time of 2:51.81.
McFarland had a fifth-place showing in the 100-medley relay with Harrington, sophomore Laura Billman, Schwaab and junior Chloe Dettmers finishing with a time of 58.87, slightly five seconds slower than Verona.
The 300-breaststroke relay also netted the Spartans a fifth-place finish as senior Zosia Martinka, Billman, Nickels and Weaver ended with a time of 3:35.73. Middleton took first in 3:21.08.
McFarland ended with 236 team points, 12 more than eighth-place Beloit Memorial. Middleton won the event in a tight battle with 362 points, just 10 more than second-place Sun Prairie.
The Spartans next event is a home meet Tuesday, Oct. 15, against Badger South Conference rival Monona Grove with the first race scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.
Spartans 108, Milton 62
The McFarland High School girls swimming team won six events and had some strong finishes in several other swims as it defeated visiting Milton 108-62 on Tuesday, Oct. 1.
Freeman was a two-time winner as she completed the 100-backstroke in 57.10 and 100-freestyle in 56.00.
Sofia Alf took the 200-freestyle in 2:05.36, and Schoenbrodt triumphed in the 50-freestyle in 25.91.
The Spartans 200-medley relay team of Freeman, Schoenbrodt, Emily Landwehr and Weaver also earned a win with a time of 1:51.56, and the 200-freestyle medley also took first as Schoenbrodt, Weaver, Alf and Ray completed the distance in 1:46.45.
The Spartans also had three 2-3-4 finishes as Martinka, Nickels and Emma Hall finished in that order in the 200-individual medley, Landwehr, Schoenbrodt and Bella Dettmers were second, third and fourth, respectively, in the 100-butterfly, and Hadley Johnson, Alf and Jess Dant had a similar outcome in the 500-freestyle.
McFarland also finished second and third in the 200-freestyle relay, and took second in the 400-freestyle relay.
Landwehr was runner-up in the 100-breaststroke.
