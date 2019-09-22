It was far from a perfect football game despite the lopsided score when McFarland hosted Whitewater on Friday, Sept. 20, in a Rock Valley Conference duel.
The Spartans committed several penalties and fumbled on some plays.
But the offensive production of wide receiver Nic Hall and the passing of quarterback Jeremiah Price-Johnson was too much for the Whippets as McFarland won its third game in a row with a 35-0 win.
The victory improved the Spartans record to 3-2 while Whitewater fell to 1-4.
Hall caught six passes for 180 yards and a touchdown, and Price-Johnson completed 10-of-13 passes for 248 yards and four touchdowns.
“Our receivers were better than their corners and outside linebackers,” Price-Johnson said. “I just saw the receivers’ mismatch and gave them the ball.”
McFarland’s biggest play came in the second quarter with the Spartans holding a 14-0 lead.
McFarland recovered a Whitewater fumble on the Whippets 40-yard line and appeared on the verge of increasing its lead. But penalties forced the Spartans back to their own 34-yard line leaving the team with third down and 34 yards for a first down.
Price-Johnson calmly stood back in the pocket and found Hall open near the left hash mark. Hall weaved his way around helpless Whippet defenders before he was tackled at the Whitewater 11 after a 55-yard pass play.
Price-Johnson’s description of the play was very concise.
“We’re obviously going for first down, and we have Nic Hall as a receiver,” he said. “Send him deep, throw him the ball, and hopefully he catches it.”
Head coach Paul Ackley said converting the first down might have been deflating for Whitewater, which has been going through a transition this season.
“I think they are a team trying to find their identity,” he said. “They have a new head coach and coaching staff. Once we got them down, we could do the things we wanted to do.”
After getting the first down, Price-Johnson lofted a soft pass to Xavier Schreiber in the end zone to put the Spartans ahead 21-0 with 2:35 before halftime.
On its next possession, Whitewater ate the ball on a quarterback sack and was forced to punt deep in its own territory. McFarland regained possession on its own 43 with 1:50 remaining. Price-Johnson threw a short pass to Donovon Hudson who hustled his way into the end zone with 57-yard touchdown reception to give the Spartans a 28-0 cushion at halftime.
The Spartans had first possession of the ball in the second half, and Hall performed his magic again on a 51-yard reception to put the ball on the Whitewater 14. Eventually, Price-Johnson hooked up with Schreiber on a 6-yard pass to put McFarland on top 35-0. The remainder of the game was played with a running clock under the WIAA mercy rule.
Whitewater appeared to be on the verge of scoring after the opening kickoff. A roughing the kicker call on a punt attempt gave the Whippets the ball on McFarland’s 37-yard line. But Whitewater lost 14 yards on a fumble and was forced to punt again.
The Spartans went 80 yards to get the first touchdown of the game on a 33-yard gallop by Connor Frasier after fighting off a challenge by a Whippet defensive back, who got his hands on Frasier but couldn’t make the tackle.
“I was just driving my legs and keeping my feet moving,” said Frasier, who ended with 47 yards rushing.
In the opening minutes of the second quarter, the Spartans regained possession on the Whitewater 27 after a 14-yard punt. Hall eventually ran the ball into the end zone on a 19-yard pass from Price-Johnson to put the Spartans ahead 14-0 with 7:34 in the half.
McFarland had 295 yards total offense while Whitewater managed only 64.
It was a key victory, but Ackley said the team still needs to work on reducing penalties and securing the ball.
“We have to make sure we are running our routes the correct way,” Ackley said. “I don’t think our run game was good enough tonight. That’s a credit to their defensive line. They have some good players. The bottom line is we have to do our job better.”
The Spartans travel to Big Foot on Friday, Sept. 27, with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m. The Chiefs improved to 3-2 after a close 25-21 win last week against Clinton.
Big Foot is led by quarterback Basil Demco with 728 yards passing and 11 touchdowns, and Cole Vance with 372 yards rushing.
McFarland beat Big Foot last season 51-12 after two straight losses dating back to 2016.
