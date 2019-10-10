McFarland senior Matthew Klumpyan appeared to have the race under control as he led the majority of the boys cross country event at the Koshkonong Klassic at Fort Atkinson High School.
But 100 meters from the finish, he was passed by Devin Woodcock of Milton and had to settle for second place in the Thursday Oct. 10 meet involving four teams.
Klumpyan’s time of 17:02 was just two seconds slower than Woodcock, who turned on the after burners with the finish line close by.
Milton ended up the overall winner with 36 team points while McFarland settled for second with 40.
All of the Spartans’ scoring runners finished in the top 16 as senior Evan Kania was fourth, senior Carson Aubey seventh, junior Ryan Wickersham 11th and junior Derek Sandine 16th.
After Woodcock, the remainder of Milton's scoring runners occupied the first 12 spots as Reider Snow was fifth, Travis Smith eighth, Anthony Henrichon 10th and Miles Stuckey 12th.
In the girls’ race, the Spartans had a number of good finishes but the team ended up fourth with 72 points as Fort Atkinson took the top spot with 30 points. Senior Sadie McCaulley was fourth, sophomore Felicia Zheng was 10th, senior Sarah Yavas was 13th, junior Morgan Mietz took 19th and sophomore Lilly Innes ended 26th.
The races were run during steady rain showers that forced the spectators to open their umbrellas while cheering the runners on. It was the second meet in a row for McFarland where rain was present. Last Saturday at Platteville, the girls finished first and the boys took fifth during constant wet weather.
