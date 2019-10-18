The Jo Ferraro Real Estate Team will host a client and community appreciation fall fest event from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26.
Activities include free pumpkins and treats, pumpkin decorating, a photo booth with props, homemade chili bar, warm apple cider and face painting.
Guests are encouraged to bring a nonperishable food for the McFarland Food Pantry.
For more information, call 838-1377 or visit www.soldinmadison.com.
